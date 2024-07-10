Today is Wednesday July 10, 2024
Man arrested in Palestine, accused of abusing child

Posted/updated on: July 10, 2024 at 2:44 pm
PALESTINE – A man was arrested in Palestine last week for sexual assault of a child, and is accused of assaulting the child at a local motel. According to our news partners at KETK, on June 28, authorities received a reported that a child had been assaulted at the Express Inn and Suites Motel at 1100 E. Palestine Ave. Officials said that the man was identified as Tanner Bradshaw, 34 of Omaha, Neb. after an investigation, and on July 3, a search warrant was obtained for his motel room and an arrest warrant for sexual assault of a child was issued. Bradshaw was arrested the same day, and officials said a “small amount of narcotics and other evidence” was found inside the motel room and additional charges are pending. He was booked into the Anderson County Jail where his bond was set at $850,000.



