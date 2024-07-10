Tyler Fire Department to do door-to-door fire safety

Posted/updated on: July 10, 2024 at 2:43 pm

TYLER-The Tyler Fire Department is joining forces with the American Red Cross to go door-to-door on July 12, 19 and 26 to check smoke alarms, replace batteries and install free smoke alarms in homes that need them. Firefighters will concentrate on houses near Woldert Park and the Caldwell Zoo due to a recent house fire with no smoke alarms.



City officials encourage residents to test smoke alarms monthly by pressing the test button. You should hear three beeps, letting you know the alarm is working. If you don’t hear anything, it’s time to change the batteries if your model needs them. If your smoke alarm is 10 years old, you need to get a new alarm, because the sensor becomes less effective over time.



To schedule a free smoke alarm installation, call the Tyler Fire Department at (903) 535-0005.

