Today is Wednesday July 10, 2024
Missing Jefferson man found dead

Posted/updated on: July 10, 2024 at 11:56 am
JEFFERSON – UPDATE: Donovan Byrd, who was last seen on June 20, was reportedly found dead on Monday, according to our news partners at KETK. The Jefferson Police Department and the Marion County District Attorney’s Investigator found Byrd dead. Information is limited at this time. “The manner of his death and circumstance are still being investigated. Nothing further will be released at this time given that it is still an open investigation,” JPD said. “We extend our deepest condolences to Mr. Byrd’s family and friends during this very difficult time.”



News Partner
