NRG Stadium roof damaged by Hurricane Beryl

Posted/updated on: July 10, 2024 at 7:12 am

ByABC News

July 9, 2024, 5:29 PM

Several panels were missing from the retractable roof of NRG Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Houston Texans, in the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl, which has left millions in Texas without power and the cause for multiple deaths in Texas and Louisiana.

Video posted by The Associated Press showed at least three panels missing from the stadium’s roof.

“Like many of our neighbors in the Gulf Coast region, NRG Park sustained damage from Hurricane Beryl, including to the roof of NRG Stadium,” NRG Park CEO and executive director Ryan Walsh said in a statement Tuesday. “HCSCC [Harris County Sports & Convention Corporation] officials are collaborating with state, county and city officials to assist with recovery efforts throughout the region. This collective undertaking requires all of us to work together with a strong commitment to our community. While we assist with these efforts, we are also assessing the extent of damages to NRG Park facilities. We look forward to seeing our neighbors at NRG Park soon as we return to normal operations.”

Beryl made landfall in Texas on Monday as a Category 1 hurricane.

NRG Stadium also suffered damage to its roof in 2008 from Hurricane Ike, a Category 2 storm, that resulted in five missing sections and the postponement of a Texans home game in September against the Baltimore Ravens that season.

The Texans aren’t scheduled to play their first home game until Aug. 17 when they host the New York Giants in a preseason contest. Their regular-season home opener is scheduled for Sept. 15 against the Chicago Bears.

Minute Maid Park, the home of the Houston Astros, did not sustain serious damage from the storm. The Astros will host the Miami Marlins as scheduled Tuesday night.

Go Back