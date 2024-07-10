Copa América: Argentina hit back after Drake loses $300k bet

Posted/updated on: July 10, 2024 at 7:08 am

ByREUTERS

July 10, 2024, 4:09 AM

Argentina took a shot at music artist Drake after the Canadian lost $300,000 on a bet his country would beat the defending champions in Tuesday’s Copa América semifinal, using rap rival Kendrick Lamar’s song to send him a message.

Drake posted an image on Instagram that showed his bet would have given him a $2.88 million payout if Canada won, but goals from Julián Álvarez and Lionel Messi moved Argentina into their fourth final in five editions.

The World Cup winners responded to Drake’s post with a photo accompanied by the caption: “Not like us,” the title of a ‘diss’ track released by Lamar in May which criticised the Canadian artist and which has been streamed nearly half a billion times on Spotify.

The music video has over 115m views on YouTube after both rappers released several solo tracks taking aim at each other.

Argentina are looking to secure a record 16th Copa América title and will play either Uruguay or Colombia in Sunday’s final.

Go Back