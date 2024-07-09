Today is Tuesday July 09, 2024
Tyler PD investigating Broadway crash

Posted/updated on: July 9, 2024 at 6:15 pm
TYLER – Tyler PD Public Information Officer Andy Andy Erbaugh released a report that authorities are investigating a pedestrian crash on S. Broadway Ave that occurred Tuesday afternoon. A vehicle traveling northbound on Broadway left the roadway and struck the bus stop at this location. The female victim was at the bus stop and was struck by the vehicle. The investigation is still ongoing and the victim’s condition is currently unknown.



