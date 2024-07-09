Today is Tuesday July 09, 2024
Golf tournament raises more than $125K for UT Tyler scholarships

Posted/updated on: July 9, 2024 at 3:51 pm
TYLER – The 2024 BMW of Tyler Patriot Golf Classic raised $126,900 that will go toward student scholarships at the University of Texas at Tyler. According to our news partner KETK, the golf tournament has been one of the university’s largest fundraising events since 1986, having raised a total of nearly $3 million.

UT Tyler President Julie Philley said in a release, “The money raised from this event will help our deserving students attain their academic goals. We are grateful to our community partners for their continued support.”



