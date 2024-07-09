UT increases limits on free speech after protests, Abbott order

AUSTIIN – The Austin American-Statesman reports that this summer, the University of Texas made changes to its Speech, Expression and Assembly rules as per a March order by Gov. Greg Abbott meant to curb any rise in antisemitism on college campuses amid protests nationwide against the Israel-Hamas war. But an American-Statesman analysis of the changes revealed that UT made dozens of additional adjustments, placing greater limitations on expression and affording the university more power to quench it, as well as expanding authority to non-UT police to enforce campus rules. The changes in some cases seem to codify the university’s controversial response, which included significant police patrols from state and local agencies, to two pro-Palestinian protests on campus in April, which resulted in more than 130 arrests. UT President Jay Hartzell, who was heavily criticized over the university’s response to the protests, with some accusing the school of possibly violating First Amendment rights, said it was necessary for campus safety.

“The University updates its rules and policies each summer to address changes to the law, implement new practices, and to improve and clarify existing provisions,” UT spokesperson Mike Rosen said in response to the Statesman’s questions about its revised policies. “Any new provisions are effective upon publication.” The policy changes ranged from small tweaks to entire paragraphs added and sentences exchanged. Those changes come as some UT student protesters receive the findings of their disciplinary proceedings over allegedly violating school rules during the April demonstrations ? an offer of a deferred suspension, if students “Learn the Rules” and take a test to ensure they understand the university’s policy, according to a document the Statesman obtained. UT did not alert the university community to the changes in its free speech policies. The rules as posted do not specify when they were updated or indicate what changes were made. “Students should have notice about any rules that are in place and should not be punished for rules retroactively,” Savannah Kumar, staff attorney at the American Civil Liberties Union, told the Statesman. “There’s still a lot of questions that remain unanswered, the way that the university handled the protests in late April, and there’s a need for more transparency … for how the university is applying their policies and also about their disciplinary proceedings as well.”

