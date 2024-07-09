One injured in Jacksonville shooting

Posted/updated on: July 9, 2024 at 12:24 pm

JACKSONVILLE – A man is injured after a shooting early Tuesday morning in Jacksonville. According to our colleagues at KETK, police received a call about a shooting in the 700 block of Elm Street around 6:56 a.m. where they found a man with a gunshot wound. “The Jacksonville Police Department has identified the shooter and are working diligently towards apprehending the suspect,” authorities said. Jacksonville PD, Fire and EMS responded to the scene.

