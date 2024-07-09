﻿’The Umbrella Academy’﻿ reaches “The End.” in trailer for final season

Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix

Netflix has premiered a new trailer for the upcoming fourth and final season of The Umbrella Academy.

The clip nods to both the show's impending conclusion and its origins with a soundtrack provided by the My Chemical Romance song "The End." The Umbrella Academy, of course, is based on the comic book series of the same name created by MCR frontman Gerard Way.

The Umbrella Academy, which premiered in 2019, follows a dysfunctional family of superheroes who reunite after the death of their father, only to find out that the world is soon ending. In attempts to stop the apocalypse, they get involved in time travel, resulting in them losing their powers at the end of season 3 just as the world begins to face its greatest threat yet.

The trailer for the final season hints at the particular importance of Justin H. Min's character Ben, who has the ability to summon tentacled monsters.

The Umbrella Academy season 4 premieres August 8 on Netflix. It stars returning cast members Min, Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher and Ritu Arya, along with new additions including Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally and David Cross.

