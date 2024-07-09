Abbott Korea visit veers into politics

Posted/updated on: July 9, 2024 at 12:24 pm

SOUTH KOREA – The Dallas Morning News says that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday joined South Korea’s foreign affairs minister in a conversation about business and trade that quickly veered into a discussion on global security, guest workers and former President Donald Trump. On the second leg of a three-country tour of East Asia, Abbott’s goal was to bolster economic relationships and promote Texas as fertile ground for the region’s companies. That topic was the appetizer before a deeper dive into political issues, including the immigration debate that could complicate Texas’ relations with some foreign countries.

Over cups of chamomile tea, Foreign Affairs Minister Cho Tae-yul noted the tensions between his nation and North Korea, then asked Abbott how the outcome of November’s presidential election would affect politics in the region. Abbott and Cho sat next to each other, pulled slightly away from a large, round conference table. Secretary of State Jane Nelson and others in the Texas delegation sat in front of them. Abbott said he couldn’t speak for Trump or the federal government, but he predicted a Trump return to the White House would benefit South Korea by reducing tensions in East Asia. In January, North Korea tested new cruise missiles for submarine launches. The country’s leader, Kim Jong-un, abandoned the pursuit of reconciliation with South Korea and ordered the constitution to be rewritten declaring the neighboring nation his country’s most hostile foreign adversary. Kim said he would use nuclear weapons against South Korea if provoked. According to Politico, South Korean officials are pushing U.S. leaders for an early renewal of a cost-sharing deal that helps pay for 28,000 U.S. troops based in South Korea. Trump, who as president held three cordial summits with North Korea’s leader, has questioned the cost of keeping troops in South Korea, saying the nation pays “almost nothing” for the protection. Abbott said he expected Trump to make the right decisions.

