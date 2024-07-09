Astros host the Marlins on 6-game home win streak

Posted/updated on: July 9, 2024 at 6:36 am

Miami Marlins (32-58, fifth in the NL East) vs. Houston Astros (46-44, second in the AL West)

Houston; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Trevor Rogers (1-9, 4.91 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Astros: Ronel Blanco (8-3, 2.53 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 88 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Astros -227, Marlins +188; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros will try to keep a six-game home win streak alive when they take on the Miami Marlins.

Houston has a 46-44 record overall and a 24-19 record at home. The Astros have the ninth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 4.15.

Miami is 14-27 on the road and 32-58 overall. The Marlins have a 16-40 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Tuesday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with 41 extra base hits (21 doubles, a triple and 19 home runs). Jon Singleton is 12-for-32 with a double, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Jazz Chisholm has 12 doubles, four triples and 10 home runs for the Marlins. Jake Burger is 10-for-41 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .268 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Marlins: 4-6, .238 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Astros: Yordan Alvarez: day-to-day (knee), Jake Bloss: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Caratini: 10-Day IL (hip), Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (neck), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Tucker: 10-Day IL (shin), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (forearm), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kendall Graveman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (finger), Otto Lopez: 10-Day IL (back), Sixto Sanchez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (back), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)



The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

