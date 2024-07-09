Today is Tuesday July 09, 2024
ktbb logo


Astros host the Marlins on 6-game home win streak

Posted/updated on: July 9, 2024 at 6:36 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Miami Marlins (32-58, fifth in the NL East) vs. Houston Astros (46-44, second in the AL West)

Houston; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Trevor Rogers (1-9, 4.91 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Astros: Ronel Blanco (8-3, 2.53 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 88 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Astros -227, Marlins +188; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros will try to keep a six-game home win streak alive when they take on the Miami Marlins.

Houston has a 46-44 record overall and a 24-19 record at home. The Astros have the ninth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 4.15.

Miami is 14-27 on the road and 32-58 overall. The Marlins have a 16-40 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Tuesday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with 41 extra base hits (21 doubles, a triple and 19 home runs). Jon Singleton is 12-for-32 with a double, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Jazz Chisholm has 12 doubles, four triples and 10 home runs for the Marlins. Jake Burger is 10-for-41 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .268 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Marlins: 4-6, .238 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Astros: Yordan Alvarez: day-to-day (knee), Jake Bloss: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Caratini: 10-Day IL (hip), Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (neck), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Tucker: 10-Day IL (shin), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (forearm), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kendall Graveman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (finger), Otto Lopez: 10-Day IL (back), Sixto Sanchez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (back), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC