Beryl’s remnants bring tornado and flood threat for the Midwest and the Northeast

(NEW YORK) -- Hurricane Beryl has passed very closed to downtown Houston, Texas, as it produced wind gusts of over 80 mph causing massive power outages in the region.

The highest Beryl winds gusts were in Freeport, at 97 mph, Houston International Airport at 83 mph and Galveston which clocked in at 78 mph. The highest rainfall came down just west-southwest of Houston at 13.55 inches of rain.

Meanwhile, Buffalo Bayou reached 8.5 feet above high tide, which was the second-highest water level since record-keeping began in 1998, behind the 10.45-foot reading during Hurricane Harvey in August 2017.

Elsewhere, there were at least 13 reported tornadoes on Monday from Beryl to Louisiana, other parts of Texas and Arkansas, where damaged was reported.

On Tuesday, Beryl is no more and has now become just remnants with heavy rain moving north into the Midwest.

Already on Tuesday morning, however, a flash flood warning has been issued for Little Rock where parts of the area saw 6 inches of rain overnight.

Additionally on Tuesday, a flood watch has been issued for seven states from Oklahoma to Michigan, meaning more than 20 million people are on alert for flooding, including St. Louis, Paducah, Chicago and Detroit.

