United plane loses tire during takeoff at Los Angeles International Airport

(LOS ANGELES) -- A United 757 plane lost one of its main landing gear tires as it took off from Los Angeles International Airport Monday morning, the airline said.

No one was hurt, United said.

The plane continued its flight to Denver and landed without incident, according to the airline.

There were 179 passengers and seven crew members on the plane, according to United.

"The wheel has been recovered in Los Angeles, and we are investigating what caused this event," the airline said in a statement.

The Federal Aviation Administration also said it will investigate.

The incident recalled a similar accident in March when a tire fell off United Flight 35 as it took off from San Francisco International Airport. The tire debris landed in an employee parking lot at the airport, crushing several cars.

The plane landed safely after being diverted to Los Angeles International Airport.

The tire was one of 12 on the Boeing 777-200's two main landing gear struts, according to United, and is designed to be able to land safely if it loses a tire.

