July 8, 2024, 1:59 PM

Veteran safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. said Monday that he takes full responsibility for using a supplement that led to him being suspended six games for violating the league’s performance-enhancing substances policy and he intends to play this season, which would be his 13th in the NFL.

“During this offseason I took a supplement one time, which I thought to be completely safe and well within any of the NFL’s policies. It was in no way related to performance, training, or gaining an advantage of any kind at any time. I have competed at this level for a long time, and have nothing but respect for the game and the fraternity of players in it,” he said in a statement.

“The NFL’s policy on performance enhancing substances is clear, and I take full responsibility for anything I put into my body. It is with great disappointment that I accept this suspension, and I do so knowing that I have never even attempted to cheat the game. I look forward to returning for my 13th NFL season and helping a team compete for a championship.”

Gipson, who played the past two seasons for the San Francisco 49ers, is currently a free agent.

Signed for extra depth just before the 2022 season, Gipson reenergized his career with the 49ers, quickly becoming the starter at free safety. He was brought back on a one-year, $2.9 million deal.

In two seasons with San Francisco, Gipson, who turns 34 in August, became a trusted locker room leader for the other young defensive backs and a stalwart on the back end of the defense.

In 2023, Gipson started 16 games, posting 60 tackles with a sack and an interception after tallying 61 tackles and five interceptions in 2022. He also had five of his 14 postseason tackles in the Super Bowl LVIII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Originally an undrafted free agent in 2012 out of Wyoming, Gipson spent four seasons with the Cleveland Browns, three with the Jacksonville Jaguars, one with the Houston Texans and two with the Chicago Bears before joining the 49ers.

Gipson has 684 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 33 interceptions and 3 defensive touchdowns in 173 career regular-season games.

ESPN’s Nick Wagoner contributed to this report.

