NFL suspends Steelers CB Cameron Sutton for eight games

Posted/updated on: July 9, 2024 at 4:59 am

ByABC News

July 8, 2024, 3:19 PM

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton has been suspended eight games without pay for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, the league announced Monday.

He will be eligible to return Tuesday, Oct. 29, following the Steelers’ Week 8 game against the New York Giants.

Sutton, 29, entered a pretrial diversion program in April to resolve a domestic violence case, according to court records. He had been charged with misdemeanor battery after he turned himself in to the Hillsborough County (Florida) Sheriff’s Office on March 31 after being wanted for weeks by police.

The NFL said an investigation of the incident found that Sutton violated the personal conduct policy. Sutton is not appealing the punishment, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday.

He was with the Lions at the time of his arrest, but Detroit released him after learning of the warrant for his arrest. At the time of his release by the Lions, Sutton was one year into a three-year, $33 million deal signed in 2023. Sutton started every game in his lone season in Detroit, recording 1 interception, 1 forced fumble and 50 tackles.

The warrant was issued March 7 after police in Florida responded to a call at a house where Sutton allegedly battered a woman before fleeing the scene.

He signed a one-year contract with the Steelers last month.

“My job is not to appeal to someone else,” Sutton said last month when asked about his message to fans who might question his alleged actions.

“My job is to be the best version of myself and how do I give that off to the mass or how do I give that off to everyone around me? I’m in full control of that.

“So, I’m never worried about a narrative. I’m never worried about what necessarily people say, because obviously, more than likely, they don’t know me more than anybody else. … It gets back to just your foundation, your morals, who you are individually as a human being and just what you stand on. Holding my head high. Everybody goes through adversity. Everybody goes through things in their life that can change in both directions. So, it’s all about how you stand on that and what you do from that.”

Before signing with Detroit, Sutton had spent the first six years of his career in Pittsburgh and was a starting cornerback for the Steelers. He racked up three interceptions in 2022, the final season of his first stint in Pittsburgh.

Information from ESPN’s Brooke Pryor was used in this report.

Go Back