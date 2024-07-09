Bobby Witt Jr., Marcell Ozuna to compete in Home Run Derby

Posted/updated on: July 9, 2024 at 4:59 am

ByABC News

July 8, 2024, 4:49 PM

Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. and Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna will be competing in the Home Run Derby, it was announced Monday.

Witt, 24, and Ozuna, 33, were both already heading to Arlington, Texas, as All-Stars. It’s the first time for Witt and the third for Ozuna, who last made the team in 2017. Witt, who grew up in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, makes it in just his third season in the majors.

“It’s an honor just to be able to be asked to do that and kind of represent the Royals,” Witt said about being selected for the Derby.

Other confirmed entries in the slugging exhibition are the Philadelphia Phillies’ Alec Bohm, the Baltimore Orioles’ Gunnar Henderson and two-time winner Pete Alonso of the New York Mets. More participants will be announced in the coming days.

Ozuna, in the midst of a resurgent season, entered Monday with 23 homers and an NL-leading 72 RBIs.

Witt is batting .324 with 15 homers, 61 RBIs and 22 stolen bases in 92 games this season. Entering Monday, he was leading the majors with 119 hits and leading the AL with 25 doubles.

Witt will become the fifth Royals player to participate in the Home Run Derby and the first since Salvador Perez in 2021.

The Derby will air July 15 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Field Level Media contributed to this story.

Go Back