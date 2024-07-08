Longview Police ask for help in finding missing man

Posted/updated on: July 8, 2024 at 8:00 pm

LONGVIEW — Officials are searching for a Longview man who was reported missing on Sunday. According to our news partner KETK, missing 29-year old Stoney Johnson. Longview PD describes Johnson as 5 foot 9 inches, weighs around 150 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. Johnson is thought to be driving a gray 2012 Ford Fusion with Texas license plate NNB7232. Anyone with information on Stoney Johnson’s location is asked to contact Longview PD at 903-237-1199.

