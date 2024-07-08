City of Tyler urges residents to avoid non-essential travel

Posted/updated on: July 8, 2024 at 7:35 pm

TYLER – Due to Tropical Storm Beryl moving up from the Texas coast Monday, Tyler city officials ask residents to avoid non-essential driving and to be weather aware. If you must drive, slow down and know your surroundings. Because of storm activity, there may be downed power lines and trees. And, with the heavy rainfall, if you encounter water over the roadways, turn around. In some cases, you may find traffic signals without power. Remember, these are to be treated as four-way stops.

With power outages occurring, the city is making cooling and charging centers available at these locations: Tyler Public Library is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.

Tyler Senior Center is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Glass Recreation Center is open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.



FEMA’s Disaster Recovery Center in Smith County was closed Monday. Go to FEMA’s Region 6 Facebook page to check their business hours for Tuesday.



What if you have a tree in your driveway? Residents can report flooded streets, potholes, sinkholes, downed trees, storm water issues, and drainage issues using the free “MyTyler” phone App or by calling the Streets Department at (903) 531-1393 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and the Tyler Police Department non-emergency number at (903) 531-1000 during non-business hours.



Report downed power lines to Oncor at 1-888-313-4747. Do not attempt to move the lines or trees if power lines are involved.



All essential city services, including water, wastewater services, solid waste and Tyler Transit will continue to operate at full capacity.





Go Back