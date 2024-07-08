Today is Monday July 08, 2024
Kim Kardashian-produced Hulu legal drama reportedly snags Glenn Close and Halle Berry

Posted/updated on: July 8, 2024 at 4:09 pm
FX/Eric Leibowitz -- Amy Sussman/Getty Images for CDGA

Some might have snarked when Kim Kardashian got into the TV producing game, but they won't be laughing now that she's reportedly snagged two of Hollywood's best-known actresses as her co-stars.

Deadline is reporting Oscar winner Halle Berry and eight-time Academy Award nominee Glenn Close have signed onto All's Fair, the legal drama co-produced by and starring Kim K. The project is also co-produced by Kim's American Horror Story: Delicate colleague Ryan Murphy.

As reported, the trade calls All's Fair a "high-end, glossy and sexy adult procedural" that will see Kim playing, "Los Angeles' most successful divorce lawyer and the owner of an all-female law firm."

The two actress' roles are still under wraps in the project from Disney-owned 20th Television.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



