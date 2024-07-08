Today is Monday July 08, 2024
Killer of Kayla Gomez-Orozco commits suicide in prison

Posted/updated on: July 8, 2024 at 4:37 pm
LOVELADY –  Gustavo Zavala-Garcia, 31, who was sentenced to life in prison for the 2016 murder of 10-year-old Kayla Gomez in Bullard, has committed suicide, according to our news partner KETK. On July 2, Zavala-Garcia was found unresponsive at the J. Dale Wainwright state prison in Lovelady and life-saving measures were conducted. EMS was called to the scene and life-saving measures proved unsuccessful. Zavala-Garcia was declared dead at 5:43 p.m., an in custody death report shows. According to that report Zavala-Garcia’s means of death was hanging/strangulation caused by a homemade ligature.

According to a KETK article from 2021, Kayla Gomez went missing from Bullard First Assembly Church in November of 2016 and was found dead a few days later outside Zavalla’s home.

Zavalla avoided the death penalty by taking a plea deal to get life in prison without the chance of parole.



News Partner
