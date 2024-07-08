Paxton owes the state thousands in ethics fines

Posted/updated on: July 8, 2024 at 2:48 pm

AUSTIN -The Houston Chronicle reports that for more than a year, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has owed the state over $11,000 in fines for filing late campaign finance reports. Now, his office is charged with collecting the money. The situation presents a clear conflict of interest for enforcement of the state’s campaign finance laws, said Anthony Gutierrez, executive director of Common Cause Texas, a government watchdog group.

“If I didn’t pay a parking ticket and incurred a fine as a penalty, most Texans would find it absurd if I also got to review my fine and have a role in deciding whether any action should be taken to collect that fine,” he said. The Texas Ethics Commission can levy fines against candidates who miss the deadline to disclose their campaign donors. If they don’t pay, it’s up to the attorney general’s office to file suit to collect the money. The ethics commission referred Paxton’s unpaid fines to the attorney general’s office in April, public records show. The office has not yet filed collections litigation against him and did not respond to a request for comment. Neither did his campaign. The office, as of mid-June, has only filed one collections lawsuit this year against a state House candidate who owed more than $40,000, the fourth-highest delinquent fine in the state. Before that, the office had not filed any suits since September 2023. Texas’ campaign finance enforcement system is unusual. Ethics agencies in other large states, including California and New York, can file their own collections lawsuits without the attorney general’s involvement. California has an independent, non-partisan commission that regulates campaign finance laws and can file administrative and civil lawsuits. Any complaints against the commissioners are referred to the attorney general’s office to avoid any potential conflict of interest, according to the agency.

