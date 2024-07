One dead after crash in Rusk County

Posted/updated on: July 8, 2024 at 2:53 pm

RUSK COUNTY – One person is dead after a two-car crash in in the Wright City area in Rusk County near the Smith County line according to our partners at KETK. The crash happened on Monday at State Highway 64 and FM 15. The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office has shut down the road as of 2:10 p.m. while they work the scene.

