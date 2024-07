flood warning

Posted/updated on: July 8, 2024 at 2:46 pm

Weather Alert: The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a Flash Flood Warning for these counties…

Nacogdoches County in eastern Texas…

West Central Shelby County in eastern Texas…

Northern Cherokee County in northeastern Texas…

Southwestern Rusk County in northeastern Texas…

Southeastern Smith County in northeastern Texas…

Until 500 PM CDT.

