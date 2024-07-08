More than 60,000 without power across East TexasPosted/updated on: July 8, 2024 at 2:38 pm
TYLER – Our colleagues at KETK report stormy conditions are moving through East Texas as Tropical Storm Beryl begins to head north, leaving 10,862 without power as of 2:30 a.m. Here are the counties affected so far…
Polk – 24,236
Trinity County – 8,552
Angelina County – 6,158
Nacogdoches County – 5,209
San Augustine – 3,090
Shelby County – 2,924
Panola County – 2,124
Houston County – 1,785
Cherokee County – 1,411
Anderson County – 977
Rusk County – 852
Smith County – 566
Sabine County – 511
Harrison County – 321
Gregg County – 239
Van Zandt County – 80
Hopkins County – 69
Cass County – 68
Henderson County – 61
Houston County Electrical Coop – 6,647
Rusk County Electrical Coop – 4,477
Trinity Valley Electrical Coop – 932
Upshur County Rural Electric – 355