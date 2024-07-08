More than 60,000 without power across East Texas

Posted/updated on: July 8, 2024 at 2:38 pm

TYLER – Our colleagues at KETK report stormy conditions are moving through East Texas as Tropical Storm Beryl begins to head north, leaving 10,862 without power as of 2:30 a.m. Here are the counties affected so far…

Polk – 24,236

Trinity County – 8,552

Angelina County – 6,158

Nacogdoches County – 5,209

San Augustine – 3,090

Shelby County – 2,924

Panola County – 2,124

Houston County – 1,785

Cherokee County – 1,411

Anderson County – 977

Rusk County – 852

Smith County – 566

Sabine County – 511

Harrison County – 321

Gregg County – 239

Van Zandt County – 80

Hopkins County – 69

Cass County – 68

Henderson County – 61

Houston County Electrical Coop – 6,647

Rusk County Electrical Coop – 4,477

Trinity Valley Electrical Coop – 932

Upshur County Rural Electric – 355

