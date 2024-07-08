Abbott announces launch of State of Texas Taiwan Office

Posted/updated on: July 8, 2024 at 11:40 am

AUSTIN – KXAN reports that Gov. Greg Abbott announced Sunday Texas was working toward opening a State of Texas Taiwan Office in an effort to enhance “the economic and cultural cooperation between Texas and Taiwan, promoting more trade, investment, and collaboration between Texas and Taiwan,” per a news release. The announcement came amid a press event in Taipei and as part of Abbott’s “three-nation economic development mission” involving Taiwan, South Korea and Japan. While Abbott is overseas, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is serving as acting governor and helping guide preparations for Hurricane Beryl ahead of its expected landfall in the northern Mexico and South Texas area late Sunday into early Monday.

Prior to Sunday’s news, Abbott and Taiwan Minister of Economic Affairs Jyh-Huei Kuo signed an Economic Development Statement of Intent. That agreement is designed to promote investment, job creation and trade operations between the two entities. Once established, the State of Texas Taiwan Office will operate within the Office of the Governor and under the Texas Economic Development &Tourism Office, per the release. “Texas and Taiwan are critical economic partners that seek to drive the future of innovation,” Abbott said in the release. “Today, I am announcing two key initiatives that will help bolster our economic relationship and foster unprecedented prosperity for our two peoples. Both initiatives—an economic agreement and a new State of Texas Taiwan Office—will strengthen the economic and cultural relationship between Texas and Taiwan. By working together, we will ensure our people have the freedom and opportunity to thrive in the growing economies of the 21st century.”

