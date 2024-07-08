Today is Monday July 08, 2024
Posted/updated on: July 8, 2024 at 4:49 am
Weather Alert: Hurricane Beryl makes landfall on the Texas coast near Matagorda, the National Weather Service says – The Nationaal Weather Service says Beryl has made landfall on the middle Texas coast near Matagorda with a dangerous storm surge and strong winds. The powerful storm moved over land around 4 a.m. Central Standard Time on Monday. The storm already had left a deadly path through parts of Mexico and the Caribbean. A hurricane warning is in effect from Mesquite Bay north to Port Bolivar. Texas officials say the storm could cause power outages and flooding and are worried not enough residents and beach vacationers are heeding warnings to leave.



