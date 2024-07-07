Man wanted after New Boston fatal shooting

Posted/updated on: July 7, 2024 at 5:19 pm

NEW BOSTON – The New Boston Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection to a shooting that left one victim dead and another in critical condition on Saturday. According to our news partner KETK, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 300 block of N. Lindsey St. around 5:42 p.m. on Saturday. When New Boston PD officers got to the scene they found one victim who had been shot in the lower chest and back and another victim who was shot in the right shoulder and upper chest. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the other is in critical condition at a local hospital, according to a New Boston PD press release.

According to the press release, officials have already detained one person in connection to the shooting and now they’re searching for another.

Malaki Beckham is a 5’9″ Black man who weighs around 140 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. According to New Boston PD, he was last seen fleeing the crime scene in the dead victim’s vehicle which was later found on Peggy Street.

A capital murder warrant has reportedly been issued for Beckham’s arrest and officials said to consider him armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call New Boston PD at 903-628-3771 or 911 for local law enforcement.

Go Back