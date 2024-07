FEMA disaster recovery centers to close on Monday for Beryl

Posted/updated on: July 7, 2024 at 4:11 pm

TYLER — FEMA’s Disaster Recovery Centers will be closed across Texas on Monday as Hurricane Beryl makes landfall, FEMA Region 6 announced. According to our news partner KETK, FEMA centers like the one at the Hub in Smith County were initially set up to help people recover from severe weather that hit East Texas in April.

The centers will re-open on Tuesday, July 9. To learn more, click here.

