Second gentleman Doug Emhoff tests positive for COVID-19, office says

Posted/updated on: July 7, 2024 at 5:21 pm
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- Second gentleman Doug Emhoff, Vice President Kamala Harris' husband, tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, his office announced.

"Yesterday, the Second Gentleman tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing mild symptoms. He is fully vaccinated and three times boosted," Liza Acevedo, Emhoff's communications director, said in a statement Sunday. "He is currently asymptomatic, continuing to work remotely, and remaining away from others at home."

"Out of an abundance of caution, yesterday, the Vice President was tested for COVID-19. She tested negative and remains asymptomatic," Acevedo added.

Emhoff was at the White House a few days ago to celebrate Independence Day with Harris, President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden.

