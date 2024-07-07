Miles Bridges, Hornets agree on 3-year, $75M deal

Posted/updated on: July 7, 2024 at 7:13 am

ByABC News

July 6, 2024, 2:09 PM

Free agent forward Miles Bridges has agreed on a three-year, $75 million contract to return to the Charlotte Hornets, sources told ESPN on Saturday.

Bridges’ agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, reached an agreement with executive VP of basketball operations Jeff Peterson on Saturday afternoon, securing Bridges’ return to a core that includes All-Star guard LaMelo Ball and promising second-year forward Brandon Miller.

Bridges, 26, explored the possibility of sign-and-trade scenarios but ultimately decided to return to the Hornets.

Bridges averaged 21 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists after missing the entire 2022-2023 season amid a plea of no-contest for felony domestic abuse. He was suspended 10 games to start the 2023-2024 season and eventually worked his way back into becoming one of the Hornets’ most productive players.

Bridges had consecutive 40-point games in early February last season, the fourth player in franchise history to do so, according to ESPN Stats & Information research. Keeping Bridges on a three-year deal continues a productive offseason for the Hornets, where Peterson is balancing keeping a competitive roster with gathering up future assets.

Peterson acquired forward Josh Green of the Dallas Mavericks, a 23-year-old starter, and has gathered up four future second-round picks in deals. The Hornets still have access to a room midlevel exception.

