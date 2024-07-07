Boil water notice issued for Atlanta, Texas

Posted/updated on: July 7, 2024 at 7:07 am

ATLANTA – A boil water notice was issued for residents on the City of Atlanta’s public water system on Saturday, according to the Atlanta Police Department. According to the Atlanta Area Chamber of Commerce, storms hit the Graphic Packaging paper mill on Friday and caused the mill to lose power which prevented the city from getting water.

Our news partner KETK is reporting that Graphic Packaging now has their power back and is reportedly sending water to the city but it will take time for their tanks to fill up, according to the chamber. Since the water system reached pressures below 20 pounds per square inch a boil water notice has been issued. Anyone on the public water system in Atlanta is asked to bring water for consumption or cleaning to a vigorous rolling boil for at least two minutes before use.

The chamber added that water is available at the Atlanta Texas Fire Department station at 606 South Louise St. Any questions can be directed to Bobby Washington, the Atlanta director of public works at 903-796-7153.

Go Back