Today is Sunday July 07, 2024
ktbb logo


Boil water notice issued for Atlanta, Texas

Posted/updated on: July 7, 2024 at 7:07 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ATLANTA – A boil water notice was issued for residents on the City of Atlanta’s public water system on Saturday, according to the Atlanta Police Department. According to the Atlanta Area Chamber of Commerce, storms hit the Graphic Packaging paper mill on Friday and caused the mill to lose power which prevented the city from getting water.

Our news partner KETK is reporting that Graphic Packaging now has their power back and is reportedly sending water to the city but it will take time for their tanks to fill up, according to the chamber. Since the water system reached pressures below 20 pounds per square inch a boil water notice has been issued. Anyone on the public water system in Atlanta is asked to bring water for consumption or cleaning to a vigorous rolling boil for at least two minutes before use.

The chamber added that water is available at the Atlanta Texas Fire Department station at 606 South Louise St. Any questions can be directed to Bobby Washington, the Atlanta director of public works at 903-796-7153.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC