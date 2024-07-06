East Texas counties added to Beryl disaster declaration

Posted/updated on: July 6, 2024 at 4:17 pm

EAST TEXAS — Acting governor of Texas, Dan Patrick, has added 81 counties to a disaster declaration for hurricane Beryl, including many counties in East Texas, according to our news partner KETK.

“Based on the current forecast, heavy rain and some localized flooding could occur all the way from the coast through areas near College Station, Tyler and Texarkana as the storm moves through Texas on its current track. The track may change over the next 40 hours. Texans need to take heed, watch their local officials, and prepare today and tomorrow before the storm makes landfall early Monday morning,” said Patrick.

As of Saturday, 121 out of Texas’ 254 counties are under the disaster declaration. Patrick is asking residents in those counties to take the next two days to make sure they’re prepared.

Anderson, Angelina, Austin, Bastrop, Bell, Bowie, Brazoria, Brazos, Burleson, Caldwell, Camp, Cass, Chambers, Cherokee, Collin, Colorado, Comal, Dallas, Delta, Ellis, Falls, Fannin, Fayette, Fort Bend, Franklin, Freestone, Galveston, Grayson, Gregg, Grimes, Guadalupe, Hardin, Harris, Harrison, Hays, Henderson, Hill, Hopkins, Houston, Hunt, Jasper, Jefferson, Kaufman, Lamar, Lee, Leon, Liberty, Limestone, Madison, Marion, McLennan, Milam, Montgomery, Morris, Nacogdoches, Navarro, Newton, Orange, Panola, Polk, Rains, Red River, Robertson, Rockwall, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Travis, Trinity, Tyler, Upshur, Van Zandt, Walker, Waller, Washington, Williamson and Wood counties were all added to Patrick’s disaster declaration on Saturday.

Patrick asked Texans to not ignore this storm and said that the state has more than 2,000 responders and 850 assets deployed in anticipation of their response to Beryl.

Go Back