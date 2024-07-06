Land Commissioner warns communities to prepare for Beryl

Posted/updated on: July 6, 2024 at 4:17 pm

AUSTIN – On Saturday, Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham, M.D. announced that the Texas General Land Office (GLO) continues to monitor the changing intensity and path of Beryl, which is currently a tropical storm but expected to intensify into a hurricane before making landfall along the Texas coast. Current predictions have the storm’s path following the coastline with the exact landfall uncertain at this time. Impacts are expected along the entire coasts and the risk of rip currents, storm surge, and inland flooding should be taken seriously by all Texans inside or near the “cone of concern”.

“The GLO has elevated the readiness of all our divisions to assist Texas communities in Beryl’s path,” said Commissioner Buckingham. “I urge all Texans to take the appropriate precautions to keep your family and neighbors safe including remaining alert to local weather predictions and heeding warnings from local officials.”

