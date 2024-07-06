2nd local radio host says they were given questions ahead of Biden interview

Posted/updated on: July 6, 2024 at 2:39 pm

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- A second local radio host on Saturday told ABC News that he was provided a list of questions in advance of his interview with President Joe Biden this week.

"Yes, I was given some questions for Biden," Earl Ingram of CivicMedia told ABC News. Ingram, a prominent host of a Wisconsin radio station, interviewed Biden this week in the wake of his debate performance.

Ingram said he was given five questions and ended up asking four of them.

"I didn't get a chance to ask him all the things I wanted to ask," he said.

The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

Ingram told ABC he didn't see anything necessarily wrong with the practice. "To think that I was gonna get an opportunity to ask any question to the President of the United States, I think, is a bit more than anybody should expect," he said.

He continued that he was grateful for the opportunity to interview Biden at all.

"Certainly the fact that they gave me this opportunity ... meant a lot to me," Ingraham said.

"The questions were sent to me for approval; I approved of them," she said.

"I got several questions — eight of them," she continued. "And the four that were chosen were the ones that I approved."

Responding to Lawful-Sanders, Biden campaign spokesperson Lauren Hitt said in a statement that it's not "uncommon" for interviewees to share topics they would prefer. She noted that Lawful-Sanders was "free" to ask any questions she saw fit. She also noted that it was the campaign who sent over the questions and not the White House as other reports claim.

Lawful-Sanders did note in her interview with CNN that she ultimately "approved" the questions provided.

"It's not at all an uncommon practice for interviewees to share topics they would prefer. These questions were relevant to news of the day - the president was asked about this debate performance as well as what he'd delivered for black Americans," the statement said. "We do not condition interviews on acceptance of these questions, and hosts are always free to ask the questions they think will best inform their listeners. In addition to these interviews, the President also participated in a press gaggle yesterday as well as an interview with ABC. Americans have had several opportunities to see him unscripted since the debate."

