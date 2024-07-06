Suspect arrested following shots fired

Posted/updated on: July 6, 2024 at 7:38 am

TYLER– A Tyler man has been charged with six counts of aggravated assault following a report of shots fired Friday morning. It happened around 9:00 at a home on 1st Street in Tyler. Police said upon arrival, officers were able to remove several children and adults from the home, including the suspect, Chandler Haught, 22. Officials said Haught and the people inside the house are acquaintances and that this was not a random incident. There was evidence of shots being fired. The handgun was located. No injuries were reported.

Haught was transported to the Smith County Jail and booked on six counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The case remains under investigation and will be forwarded to the Smith County DA’s Office.

