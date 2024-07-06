Van mayor says chief of police fired

Posted/updated on: July 5, 2024 at 11:17 pm

VAN – According to our news partner KETK, Melissa Davis, the chief of police at Van Police Department, was fired on Monday, according to the mayor of Van, Tammy Huff.

The City Council held a closed session at 7 p.m. on Friday to discuss “the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline, or dismissal of the Police Chief.” The council voted unanimously to table the matter until their next meeting on Thursday, July 11. “The status right now is she was terminated by our city manager, John Desha, on Monday, July 1,” Huff said. “That’s really all I can talk about, because it’s a personnel matter.”

According to Clint McNear with the Texas Municipal Police Association, Davis was fired by the city manager John Desha via letter on Monday after Davis reportedly didn’t want to fine victims of graffiti and instead organized the community to help clean the graffiti.

Go Back