Officials say fireworks may have started Smith County house fire

Posted/updated on: July 5, 2024 at 4:18 pm

SMITH COUNTY – Smith County fire investigators said fireworks may have contributed to a house fire reported Thursday night. Firefighters were called to a house FM 756, near Beam Road at 11:45 p.m. Several people were at home at the time of the fire, but were uninjured. Fire crews from other jurisdictions responded to the fire, but the home was a total loss.

Smith County Fire Marshal Chad Hogue said preliminary investigation of the fire shows that the fire started in the garage, “and fireworks may have been a contributing factor to the cause of the fire. The investigation is ongoing and no foul play is suspected at this time.

