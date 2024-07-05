Suspect arrested Smith County fatal shooting

Posted/updated on: July 5, 2024 at 4:16 pm

TYLER – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said that a 19-year-old has died after being shot in the head on July fourth. According to our news partner KETK, 19-year-old Rawly Sanchez, was reportedly shot to death behind a Smith County business. Sheriff’s reports say deputies responded to a call of a shots fired around 10:45 p.m. on Thursday, at Highway 271 north near Tyler. Smith County dispatch reported the gunshot victim was taken to local hospital.

Smith County Sheriff’s Office learned this at the hospital. Three friends were riding in a truck on Old Gladewater Highway, but turned around to go back to Highway 271. The trio reportedly passed behind Bautista Auto Sales and that’s when gunshots were reportedly fired. While sitting in the back of the truck, Rawley Sanchez reportedly was shot in back of the head. He was immediately taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.



Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigators reportedly contacted the owner of Bautista Auto Sales, 35-year-old Seferino Bautista-Renteria of Tyler, at his home and detained him after speaking with witnesses. An arrest warrant for first degree murder was issued for Bautista-Renteria and he was booked into the Smith County Jail on a $1 million bond. The victim’s body has been taken for an autopsy and officials said their investigation is ongoing.

