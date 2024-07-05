Heat wave brings scorching temperatures across the country

(LOS ANGELES) -- The western U.S. is facing a historic heat wave with alerts issued even for coastal cities, including Los Angeles and San Francisco, and normally cooler places, like Seattle and Portland, Oregon.

The heat wave could break all-time records.

Las Vegas could hit or even break its all-time hottest temperature of 117 degrees on Sunday. Death Valley could hit 129 degrees, just 5 degrees shy of all-time hottest temperature recorded on Earth.

Portland could hit 100 degrees and Seattle could be in the 90s this weekend.

The record heat will not stop this weekend, with more expected next week.

In the South and East, heat alerts have been issued Friday from Miami to Atlanta to Philadelphia and up to Newark, New Jersey, where the heat index will have it feeling like 100 to 110 degrees in some areas.

Another scorcher is forecast for the East Coast on Saturday before a cold front brings some relief in the form of showers and thunderstorms.

The Deep South stays oppressively hot through the weekend with the heat index climbing into the 100s.

