Tyler shooting results in six counts of aggravated assault

Posted/updated on: July 5, 2024 at 12:45 pm
TYLER – A Friday morning shots fired call in Tyler has led to a 22-year-old being charged with six counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to our news partner KETK, Chandler Haught of Tyler was arrested after authorities arrived to the scene at a First Street residence. Multiple adults and children were escorted from the home. The case is being forwarded to the Smith County District Attorney’s Office and no injuries were reported.



News Partner
