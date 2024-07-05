Tyler shooting results in six counts of aggravated assaultPosted/updated on: July 5, 2024 at 12:45 pm
TYLER – A Friday morning shots fired call in Tyler has led to a 22-year-old being charged with six counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to our news partner KETK, Chandler Haught of Tyler was arrested after authorities arrived to the scene at a First Street residence. Multiple adults and children were escorted from the home. The case is being forwarded to the Smith County District Attorney’s Office and no injuries were reported.