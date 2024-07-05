Today is Friday July 05, 2024
40-year-old drowns in Henderson County on Independence Day

Posted/updated on: July 5, 2024 at 12:45 pm
HENDERSON COUNTY – A 40-year-old drowned on Independence Day near Mabank. According to our news partner KETK, authorities said that at 8:34 p.m. they were alerted to a drowning incident in Hidden Hills Harbor where callers said a man went under and never resurfaced. Payne Springs Fire Rescue and the Texas Game Wardens arrived on scene and were assisted by Gun Barrel City Fire and Long Cove Fire for their boats. The side scan sonars on the boats helped locate and recover the victim.



