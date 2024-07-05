Today is Friday July 05, 2024
Employment gains continue as economy adds more than 200k jobs

July 5, 2024
(WASHINGTON) -- The economy appears to be holding steady, with the arrival of the Labor Department's latest jobs report.

Employers hired 206,000 workers in June, making for 42 consecutive months of growth, according to new data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Still, the unemployment rate ticked higher to 4.1%, reaching that level for the first time since November 2021.

The strongest gains last month, occurred in government as well as the health care, social assistance and construction industries. 

