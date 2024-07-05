In Brief: ‘Outer Range’ canceled by Prime Video, and more

Prime Video has canceled Outer Range after two seasons, according to Variety. The show, which is co-produced by Brad Pitt's Plan B company, has Josh Brolin playing a rancher who finds an otherworldly void on his property. Imogen Poots, Lili Taylor and Tom Pelphrey also star in the strong-performing streaming show ...

Nickelodeon has picked up Tyler Perry's Young Dylan for a fifth season, according to TV Line. The series follows the titular character, an aspiring hip-hop artist played by Dylan Gilmer, who moves in with his uncle and his affluent family. Celina Smith, Hero Hunter, Jet Miller, Mieko Hillman, Aloma Lesley Wright, and Carl Anthony Payne, II ...

Ever wonder what effect your death would have on the people around you? Believe it or not, that is the premise of a U.K. digital miniseries titled Celebrity Sendoff, according to Variety. The show, a joint venture between British public service broadcaster Channel 4 and a funeral company, "will take three familiar duos -- including Happy Mondays lead singer Shaun Ryder and DJ Bez, Gogglebox's” Marcus Luther and his wife Mica Ven and British athlete turned broadcaster Kriss Akabusi and his daughter Shakira -- and get them to plan each other's funerals," per the outlet. The series will launch on Channel 4’s YouTube channel July 3 and drop a new episode each week ...

