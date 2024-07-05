Source: Cowboys’ Dak Prescott no longer wearing walking boot

July 4, 2024, 2:39 PM

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott recently suffered a minor right foot sprain that temporarily required a walking boot, a source told ESPN’s Todd Archer.

Prescott was seen in a walking boot while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas in a picture posted to X on Wednesday. It was unclear when the picture was taken, and he is no longer wearing the boot, according to the source.

The injury is not expected to impact Prescott when the Cowboys hold their first training camp practice on July 25.

It is not known how Prescott suffered the injury. The Cowboys last held an organized workout on June 5.

Prescott underwent season-ending surgery for a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle in 2020 after suffering the injury in a Week 5 victory over the New York Giants. Prescott hasn’t injured his right ankle since the surgery.

Prescott is entering the final year of his contract which will pay him $29 million for the 2024 season.

