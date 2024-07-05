Like father, like son: LaVar Arrington II to Penn State

Posted/updated on: July 5, 2024 at 6:23 am

ByELI LEDERMAN

July 4, 2024, 1:09 PM

Outside linebacker LaVar Arrington II, the son of former Penn State All-American and seven-year NFL veteran LaVar Arrington, announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Thursday.

Arrington II hails from Covina, California, and is a two-way standout at Charter Oak High School where he totaled 65 tackles and 12 sacks during his junior season last fall. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound defender held offers from the likes of Michigan, Washington and Colorado, and commits to his father’s alma mater following spring visits to Penn State, Tennessee and UCLA.

The elder Arrington authored a career worthy of the College Football Hall of Fame with the Nittany Lions from 1997-99, where he emerged as one the nation’s fiercest linebackers and became known for the “LaVar Leap.” Arrington tallied 173 total tackles, 19 sacks and 3 interceptions on the way to back-to-back All-America selections, including unanimous honors in the 1999 season. That same year, Arrington took home the Butkus and Bednarik Awards, along with the Jack Lambert Trophy, while finishing ninth in Heisman Trophy voting.

Arrington was later selected by the Washington Redskins with the No. 2 pick in the 2000 NFL Draft and earned three Pro Bowl selections across seven seasons in the pros. In retirement, Arrington has launched a successful media career with footholds in television and radio.

With his pledge, Arrington II becomes the 21st member of James Franklin’s 2025 class at Penn State, a group headlined by 10 ESPN prospects including Mater Dei cornerback Daryus Dixson, No. 90 in the 2025 ESPN 300. The Nittany Lions’ incoming class ranks eighth in ESPN national team rankings for the 2025 class.

Go Back