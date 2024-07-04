Today is Thursday July 04, 2024
ktbb logo


Shark attacks man in water off South Padre Island on Fourth of July

Posted/updated on: July 4, 2024 at 3:03 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Getty Images - STOCK

(SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas) -- A man was attacked by a shark on the Fourth of July while in the waters off South Padre Island in Texas, police said.

The South Padre Island Police Department said it received a call reporting a "severe" shark bite to the leg at around 11 a.m. local time Thursday near the 4100 block of Gulf Boulevard.

First responders from the South Padre Island police and fire departments provided treatment at the scene before the man was transported to a nearby hospital, police said. A police spokesperson did not provide an update on the man's condition.

Footage from a beachgoer who witnessed the incident showed a shark swimming near the shore in the vicinity of the attack.

The South Padre Island Beach patrol, along with the fire and police departments, are currently patrolling the shoreline and using drones, police said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC