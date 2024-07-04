Daingerfield VFD to no longer respond outside city limits

Posted/updated on: July 4, 2024 at 12:51 pm

DAINGERFIELD – A motion passed by the City of Daingerfield will cease all response by the Daingerfield Volunteer Fire Department outside of city limits, according to our partners at KETK. In a memo, the city said a motion was passed for the VFD to no longer respond to life-threatening calls outside of city limits on May 13. That motion went into effect on Monday, but on June 10, the city council made an additional motion to cease all VFD responses outside of city limits. The decision to cease all VFD responses will go into effect on Sept. 1. On Thursday, the VFD posted to social media a list of facts related to the response changes. One of the statements listed is that so far this year, 54% of all their responses were outside the city limits, and that the county’s contribution represents about 7% of the VFD’s total budget.

