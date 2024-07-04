Today is Thursday July 04, 2024
Officials search for suspect following Daingerfield shooting

Posted/updated on: July 4, 2024 at 12:46 pm
DAINGERFIELD — Our news colleagues at KETK say one person is injured following an early Thursday morning shooting in Daingerfield, now officials are looking for the suspect.The police department said at around 1:13 a.m. officers responded to a report of a robbery and shooting at a business parking lot where they discovered a victim who had a gunshot wound. According to a preliminary investigation, the suspect is a short, light-skinned Black man wearing a Nike Ski-type mask and armed with a handgun. The suspect reportedly ran from the scene before officials arrived. “It is believed that a vehicle may have been involved in facilitating the suspect’s escape, possibility picking him up after he fled the parking lot,” the police department said. Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the Daingerfield Police Department at 903-645-2114.



