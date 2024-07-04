FEMA is hiring in Texas

Posted/updated on: July 4, 2024 at 11:42 am

AUSTIN — Come work for FEMA and help your community recover from the Texas storms and flooding April 26-June

5.

FEMA is seeking people with experience in environmental protection, engineering, communications, geospatial

information systems, hazardous materials, planning and other occupations. These positions may last up to 120 days

or longer, depending on the operational needs of the disaster.

FEMA Local Hire employees are eligible for the following benefits:

– Health insurance for individual or family coverage. Employer contribution is 75% of premium. Local Hire

employees are eligible for enrollment in health insurance coverage as of the official hire date/employment date

with FEMA.

– Flexible spending accounts

– Federal long-term care insurance

– Ability to earn 4 hours of paid sick leave per pay period.

– Holiday pay

– Worker’s compensation

Applicants must be U.S. citizens, 18 years of age or older, and must possess a high school diploma or GED.

Individuals will be required to pass a background investigation that includes fingerprinting and credit check, be able

to provide their own transportation to and from work and live within 50 miles of the employing office.

Employees are

also required to participate in mandatory direct deposit/electronic funds transfer for salary payment.

How to apply: USAJobs.gov has a detailed description of open positions at Local Hires-TX.

As the disaster operational needs shift, new positions will be posted on USAJobs. Candidates can be notified when

FEMA Local Hire positions post.

